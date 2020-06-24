Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

How The Pandemic Food Assistance Plan Works, And How It Doesn’t

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Getting food to Vermonters in need during the pandemic. Plus: police reform, Springfield Hospital’s bankruptcy filing, and a UVM medical student talks about his experience with DACA.

Credit Lara Dickson / For VPR

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

