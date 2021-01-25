Related Program: 
How Regional, Social And Financial Inequities Contribute To Uneven COVID-19 Impacts

By & 22 minutes ago
  • A red barn with the words
    According to a Dartmouth researcher, rural Vermonters are among those who, due to regional, social and financial inequities, are experiencing disproportionate impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

Live noon discussion: Anne Sosin studies epidemiological data at the Dartmouth Center for Health Equity. Over the course of the pandemic, she has looked at how state policies and social identities influence how people are affected. This hour, Sosin helps us understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vermont's most marginalized community members, such as BIPOC Vermonters, rural residents and people without housing.

Our guest is:

  • Anne Sosin, program director for the Dartmouth Center for Global Health Equity

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

