How Regional, Social And Financial Inequities Contribute To Uneven COVID-19 Impacts

Live noon discussion: Anne Sosin studies epidemiological data at the Dartmouth Center for Health Equity. Over the course of the pandemic, she has looked at how state policies and social identities influence how people are affected. This hour, Sosin helps us understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vermont's most marginalized community members, such as BIPOC Vermonters, rural residents and people without housing.

Our guest is:

Anne Sosin, program director for the Dartmouth Center for Global Health Equity

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.