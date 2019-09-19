Related Program: 
How Safe Will Your Vote Be In The 2020 Election?

  • Vermonters will be casting their votes in the presidential primaries in about six months. But Secretary of State Jim Condos is worried about potential cyberattacks to the state's election system.
Live call-in discussion: Vermonters will vote in the presidential primary in about six months, but is the state prepared to deal with cyberattacks during the 2020 election? Secretary of State Jim Condos is calling on Congress to allocate more to states to protect their voting systems. We'll discuss where Vermont stands as we prepare for the March primary.

Joining us will be Secretary of State Condos and Montpelier City Clerk John Odum, who is a certified ethical hacker. They'll talk about about how safe your vote will be next year and what work still needs to be done to out voting system.

Post your questions or comments about election cybersecurity below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 20 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

