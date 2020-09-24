Related Program: 
How Segregation Persists In 'Progressive' New England

  • Steve Harris, a longtime resident of Hartford, Conn., said his neighborhood in the city's North End used to be integrated. Then came white flight. Now, Harris says, he doesn't see any generational wealth in his neighborhood. Just generational poverty.
  • Steve Harris stands in front of his home in Hartford, Conn. Harris says his neighborhood used to be integrated. Then came white flight. Now, Harris says, he doesn't see any generational wealth. Just generational poverty.
  • Steve Harris stands in front of his home in Hartford, Conn. Harris says his neighborhood used to be integrated. Then came white flight. Now, Harris says, he doesn't see any generational wealth. Just generational poverty.
Originally published on September 24, 2020 4:45 pm

Despite New England's progressive reputation, residential segregation still exists in communities throughout the region. 

In this second episode of a special radio series on "Racism In New England," we look at how housing laws and discrimination influence where we live — from the predominantly white states of northern New England to cities and suburbs in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Premieres: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Check your station here for specific air dates in New England.

This series is produced by the New England News Collaborative and America Amplified. For an upcoming episode, we want to hear from you:

  • How does racism affect mental health and treatment? What experiences have you had?

Leave us a voicemail on our comment line: 860-275-7595. Or email us at AmericaAmplified@nepm.org.

GUESTS:

Reuben Jackson, former Vermont resident and host of Friday Night Jazz on Vermont Public Radio. He left the program in 2018 and now lives in Washington, D.C. 

Sara Bronin, land-use expert, architect and UConn professor who is part of Desegregate CT.

Steve Harris, retired firefighter, Vietnam vet and former city councilman who has witnessed the impact of segregation in his Hartford, Conn., neighborhood.

Maria Eveleth, fair housing test coordinator for New Hampshire Legal Assistance.

Michele Miller and Matthew Andrews, two of the lead sponsors of a “Reparations” petition launched by some residents in Amherst, Mass.

CREDITS:

Hosts: John Dankosky of New England Public Media and Traci Griffith

Producers: Lydia Brown of Vermont Public Radio and Daniela Luna

Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer

Executive Producer: John Dankosky for America Amplified

Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Theme Music: Latrell James

Additional support: Connecticut Public, New England Public Media, Vermont Public Radio, Maine Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio and CAI Cape and Islands. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

New England News Collaborative
Race & Identity
New England

Related Content

New England's Abolitionist History At Odds With Racist Realities

By & Sep 17, 2020

Here’s the story that New England tells itself: Racism is a Southern problem.

But our region’s abolitionist past hides a darker history of racism, slavery and segregation. It’s a legacy that lives with us today. 

Video: Why Young Protesters Are Fighting For Racial Justice In New England

By Sep 17, 2020

From suburban Connecticut to rural Maine, demonstrators occupied highways and town greens over the summer with banners and calls for racial justice. 

Video: Young Black Protesters Reflect On Why They March

By Jul 9, 2020

It’s been six weeks since a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. Since then, thousands of people across Connecticut have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Connecticut Public spoke with young Black protesters about what motivated them to speak out, their experiences with racism, and the changes they’re pushing for.