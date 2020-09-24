How Segregation Persists In 'Progressive' New England

Listen to the show here.

Despite New England's progressive reputation, residential segregation still exists in communities throughout the region.

In this second episode of a special radio series on "Racism In New England," we look at how housing laws and discrimination influence where we live — from the predominantly white states of northern New England to cities and suburbs in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Reuben Jackson, former Vermont resident and host of Friday Night Jazz on Vermont Public Radio. He left the program in 2018 and now lives in Washington, D.C.

Sara Bronin, land-use expert, architect and UConn professor who is part of Desegregate CT.

Steve Harris, retired firefighter, Vietnam vet and former city councilman who has witnessed the impact of segregation in his Hartford, Conn., neighborhood.

Maria Eveleth, fair housing test coordinator for New Hampshire Legal Assistance.

Michele Miller and Matthew Andrews, two of the lead sponsors of a “Reparations” petition launched by some residents in Amherst, Mass.

