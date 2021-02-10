How The State Is Correcting Department Of Labor's Data Breach

Live 11 a.m. discussion: Two weeks ago, the Vermont Department of Labor sent out thousands of 1099 tax forms to unemployment insurance recipients, but some of those forms listed the private information of the wrong person. This hour, we talk with the labor commissioner to find out how the state is working to fix the problem and get Vermonters their correct tax forms.

Our guest is:

Michael Harrington, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Labor

More information and instructions if you received your 1099 tax forms here.

Broadcast live Thursday, Feb, 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

