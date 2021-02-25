Related Programs: 
Brave Little State
VPR News

How To Support Vermonters Of Color: An Illustrated Guide

  • A diverse group of people stands together, smiling.
    Brave Little State teamed up with illustrator Emulsify to synthesize a recent episode into a shareable, seven-step guide.
    Emulsify Art for VPR

How can a state that is 94% white do better? Brave Little State presents an illustrated guide, featuring insights from Vermonters of color.

Back in August of 2020, our people-powered journalism show took on this question, from listener Teo Spencer of Panton: "How can the state, both its government and its people, support Vermonters of color?"

You can access a transcript of the episode here. Now, we've teamed up with Brooklyn-based illustrator Emulsify to synthesize the episode's takeaways into a shareable, illustrated seven-step guide.

Credit Emulsify Art for VPR

Want to learn more? Listen to the full episode here.

