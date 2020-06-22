Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How The Supreme Court's DACA, LGBTQ Discrimination Rulings Affect Vermonters

By & & Emma Pinezich 4 hours ago
  • The rising sun shines over the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday morning, May 11, 2020.
    The U.S. Supreme Court handed down two important decisions last week. We're talking about how the DACA and LGBTQ workplace discrimination decisions are being felt by Vermonters.
    Mark Sherman / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down two major rulings last week: one protecting LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination, and another preserving DACA, a program that protects more than 600,000 so-called "DREAMers" from deportation. We look at what the rulings mean for the country and how these rulings are personally affecting some Vermonters. 

Our guests are:

  • Lisa Holmes, an associate professor at UVM specializing in American judicial politics
  • Leslie Holman, a Burlington immigration attorney
  • Juan Conde, a DACA recipient and med student at UVM's Larner College of Medicine
  • Mike Pieciak, Commissioner of Financial Regulation responsible for consumer protections, including equitable access to health care for LGBTQ Vermonters
  • Brenda Churchill, a liaison with the LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont, which advocates for six Vermont nonprofits working statewide on issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual identity

Has either the DACA decision or the LGBTQ discrimination decision affected your life? Share your experiences or questions in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Supreme Court
LGBTQ
Immigration
Race & Identity

Related Content

Supreme Court Rules For DREAMers, Against Trump

By Jun 18, 2020

Updated at 6:35 p.m. ET

In a major rebuke to President Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the administration's plan to dismantle an Obama-era program that has protected 700,000 so-called DREAMers from deportation. The vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the opinion.

Supreme Court Delivers Major Victory To LGBTQ Employees

By Jun 15, 2020

Updated at 5:52 p.m.

In a historic decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay, lesbian, and transgender employees from discrimination based on sex. The ruling was 6-3, with Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's first appointee to the court, writing the majority opinion. The opinion was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's four liberal justices.

The Trans And Nonbinary Experience In Vermont

By & Nov 7, 2018
As transgender and non-binary communities across the country see increased visibility, they also face ongoing challenges and risks. Above, a transgender flag pin amid rainbow LGBTQ pins and others signaling a person's preferred pronouns.
Matthew Smith / VPR

The experience of transgender and nonbinary Americans has changed significantly in recent decades. Alongside increased visibility is a new federal push to define how transgender people identify. 

But in Vermont these communities face daily questions, from bathrooms to health care to pronouns. We're talking about the transgender and nonbinary experience in Vermont.

Vermont Edition Presents: Vermont Storytellers Share Tales Of Migration

By & Feb 17, 2020
Anna Ste. Marie / VPR

The Telling Project was started about 10 years ago in Austin, TX, to give voice to veterans in stage shows presented around the country. Last year, they added a focus on migration stories called The Same Moon.

On this Vermont Edition Presents, we hear highlights from a recent performance of The Same Moon, recorded live at VPR’s Stetson Studio One in January.