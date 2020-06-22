How The Supreme Court's DACA, LGBTQ Discrimination Rulings Affect Vermonters

Live call-in discussion: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down two major rulings last week: one protecting LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination, and another preserving DACA, a program that protects more than 600,000 so-called "DREAMers" from deportation. We look at what the rulings mean for the country and how these rulings are personally affecting some Vermonters.

Our guests are:

Lisa Holmes , an associate professor at UVM specializing in American judicial politics

Leslie Holman, a Burlington immigration attorney

Juan Conde, a DACA recipient and med student at UVM's Larner College of Medicine

Mike Pieciak, Commissioner of Financial Regulation responsible for consumer protections, including equitable access to health care for LGBTQ Vermonters

Commissioner of Financial Regulation responsible for consumer protections, including equitable access to health care for LGBTQ Vermonters Brenda Churchill, a liaison with the LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont, which advocates for six Vermont nonprofits working statewide on issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual identity

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.