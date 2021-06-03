How The Vermont Agency Of Education Is Planning For Post-Pandemic Learning

Live noon discussion: This school year has been challenging for many students, their families, teachers and administrators as they tried to cope with the impact of the pandemic. Now, as the school year is coming to an end, there’s hope that some rituals like in-person graduation ceremonies might be able to take place. This segment, we speak with Education Secretary Dan French about the strategies that many schools used this year to develop hybrid learning systems, and the outlook for full in-person classes next fall.

Our guest is:

Dan French, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education

Broadcast live on Thirsday, June 3, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

