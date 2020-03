COVID-19, the new coronavirus, is now in Vermont and people are bracing for a long period of uncertainty. This hour, we bring you stories of how Vermont is responding to this moment. We hear from a Vermonter who is self-quarantining, a hairdresser who is preparing for the potential of lost work, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock doctor involved in developing a new proprietary test, and much more.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.