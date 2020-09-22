Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

How Vermonters Feel About A COVID Vaccine

By , & 50 minutes ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

The latest VPR/Vermont PBS poll finds Vermonters largely uncertain about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, Senator Leahy on Justice Ginsburg’s now-vacant Supreme Court seat, a second wave in Quebec, and the triumphant return of bonus data.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Patrick Leahy
VPR - Vermont PBS Poll
Coronavirus

Related Content

Sen. Leahy, Deb Markowitz Reflect On The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By & Sep 19, 2020
A photographic portrait of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in black robes standing before volumes of law books.
Steve Petteway / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. This hour, we talk with Vermonters — from sitting senators to past state officials who knew her — to reflect on her judicial legacy and the political ramifications of filling her court seat during the presidential election.