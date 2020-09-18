Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How Vermont's Emergency Shelters Are Preparing For A Pandemic Winter

By & 1 hour ago
  • A person lifts up a tarp on a picnic table.
    Aaron, 28, shows off his sleeping arrangements outside the United Church of Christ in Montpelier in March 2020. We look at how emergency shelters are preparing to help Vermonters experiencing homelessness through a winter and the pandemic.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Live Monday discussion: More than 1,000 Vermonters experiencing homelessness are living in hotel rooms during the coronavirus pandemic. In Burlington alone, about 400 households (including nearly 60 children) are in such emergency accommodations. The state program paying for these rooms ends this month, and many emergency shelters are operating at a reduced "COVID capacity." We hear from housing advocates about how shelters are preparing to weather the challenges of a pandemic winter. 

Our guest is:

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Homelessness & Housing
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Shelter Plus Care: Addressing Homelessness In Rural Vermont

By & Jun 11, 2020
A walkway leading to a yellow house.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Vermont have been housed in hotels and motels around the state to avoid spreading illness in shelters. Now, after a few months, the state is looking to transition those individuals elsewhere.

Nonprofits Collaborate With State To Help Homeless Population During Pandemic

By Apr 30, 2020
A man and a woman stand in front of a white van.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Homeless shelters are a place where it’s nearly impossible to practice social and physical distancing. Sleeping quarters are often cramped, and shared bathrooms and kitchens can increase the chance of an outbreak spreading quickly.

In Central Vermont, Nonprofits Unite To Address 'Emergency Of The Day'

By Apr 7, 2020
A person reaches up to grab a crate full of food.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As the economic fallout of COVID-19 tests the strength of social safety nets, a coalition of nonprofits in central Vermont has found a new way to keep pace with demand for services.