How Vermont's Emergency Shelters Are Preparing For A Pandemic Winter

Live Monday discussion: More than 1,000 Vermonters experiencing homelessness are living in hotel rooms during the coronavirus pandemic. In Burlington alone, about 400 households (including nearly 60 children) are in such emergency accommodations. The state program paying for these rooms ends this month, and many emergency shelters are operating at a reduced "COVID capacity." We hear from housing advocates about how shelters are preparing to weather the challenges of a pandemic winter.

Rita Markley, executive director of the Committee on Temporary Shelter and chair of the Chittenden County COVID Response Team for Homelessness

