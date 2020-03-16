How Vermont's Labor Department Is Responding To Coronavirus

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency in Vermont. Schools have been ordered to close by Wednesday. Gatherings of 50 people or more are banned. And local businesses are weighing whether to suspend operations due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This hour, we talk about the impact of COVID-19 on Vermont employers and employees.

Gov. Scott's emergency order Friday authorized the Department of Labor to provide unemployment compensation for Vermonters quarantined for the coronavirus, but the benefit was still being finalized.

Our guest is:

Michael Harrington, Acting Commissioner for the Vermont Department of Labor

