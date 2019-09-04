How Vermont's Lakes (Not Named Champlain Or Memphremagog) Are Doing

Live call-in discussion: So much attention is focused on Lakes Champlain and Memphremagog - with good reason - that it's easy to forget that Vermont has more than 800 other lakes and ponds. Each with its own charms and challenges. Vermont Edition focuses on these oft-overlooked bodies of water in the state.

Angela Shambaugh, acting program manager of lakes and ponds for the Department of Environmental Conservation, joins us to discuss how Vermont's "other" lakes are faring and what challenges they're facing. We'll also hear how the state is able to monitor the health of all these lakes and ponds.

Post your comments or questions about Vermont's lakes below.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.