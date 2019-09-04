Related Program: 
How Vermont's Lakes (Not Named Champlain Or Memphremagog) Are Doing

    Lake Rescue in Ludlow is one of Vermont's more than 800 lakes and ponds.
Live call-in discussion: So much attention is focused on Lakes Champlain and Memphremagog - with good reason - that it's easy to forget that Vermont has more than 800 other lakes and ponds. Each with its own charms and challenges. Vermont Edition focuses on these oft-overlooked bodies of water in the state.

Angela Shambaugh, acting program manager of lakes and ponds for the Department of Environmental Conservation, joins us to discuss how Vermont's "other" lakes are faring and what challenges they're facing. We'll also hear how the state is able to monitor the health of all these lakes and ponds.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont's 'Jewels' Under Threat: Clearest, Cleanest Lakes Face Phosphorus Pollution

By Aug 5, 2019
A woman stands in a lake with a boat.
John Dillon / VPR

Vermont’s cleanest lakes are showing alarming signs of increasing phosphorus pollution — the nutrient that feeds algae blooms — according to a research study published by state scientists.

State Agency, Lake Property Owners Disagree Over Little Lake St. Catherine Restoration

By Jul 22, 2019
David Emmons stands on a boat in the lake, pointing
John Dillon / VPR

How far should humans go to change the course of nature? That's one of the big questions behind a controversy about a lake in Rutland County.

Beyond Hosmer: State Seeks New Ways To Balance Conflicting Uses On Ponds And Lakes

By Jan 19, 2018
A Craftsbury Outdoor Center rowing coach instructs a camper on Great Hosmer Pond from a motorized coaching launch.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is abandoning a rulemaking effort for Great Hosmer Pond. Instead, the department is examining new ideas for managing competing uses on all of Vermont’s lakes and ponds.