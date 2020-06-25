Related Program: 
How Vermont's Multilingual Communities Are Providing Grassroots Translation, Resources For COVID-19

By & 35 minutes ago
  • A sign with winooski school district on it.
    Winooski School District, which has been sending messages in multiple languages to the community during the pandemic.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

What’s it like to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont within a community that’s relatively new to the U.S., where English might not be spoken widely?

VPR digital producer Abagael Giles began reaching out to Chittenden County residents about COVID-19, translation and grassroots solutions in April. She reported on activists, community members and leaders, all volunteers to some degree, who have spent long hours during the heart of Vermont's lockdown to support the people around them. They provided translation, cultural interpretation and a sense of connectedness.

Read the stories and see photographs below:

Related Content

'Spreading Humility' While Learning Remotely During COVID-19

By Jun 23, 2020
Hussein Amuriin front of Winooski High School sign
Elodie Reed / VPR

Hussein Amuri was in his junior year at Winooski High School when Vermont schools closed in March. After that happened, and until school ended this month, he spent time on the phone every week helping his peers with their school work.

Wamerikani Wapya Na Mapambano Yao Ya Kutafsiri

By VPR Staff Jun 23, 2020
Hussein Amuri against a brick wall
Elodie Reed / VPR

Hussein Amuri is a rising senior at Winooski High School. He shared his experience learning remotely during COVID-19, and his perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont, first in Swahili, and then in English.

Jambo! Jina langu ni Hussein Amori, mwanafunzi wa darasa la kumi na moja katika shule ya sekondari ya Winooski.       

'We Don't Not Pick Up The Phone': Working As A Community Liaison In A Pandemic

By Jun 22, 2020
Tul Niroula looks past an image of a Nagas, or a snake, in a window
Elodie Reed / VPR

Normally, being a community liaison means you do a variety of things. One day you’re working in a classroom, the next in someone’s home. Another at a school board meeting. But since the pandemic started, and the need for interpretive services for families with school-aged children grew, translators and interpreters have been forced to work remotely. 

Supporting Refugees In Kenya — And Receiving Their Prayers — Through COVID-19

By Jun 24, 2020
Two friends sit on the steps of Burlington's City Hall
Elodie Reed / VPR

Since early March, Burlington resident Riziki Kassim has raised nearly $7,000 to purchase food and dry goods for Somali Bantu refugees weathering COVID-19 in camps in Kakuma, Kenya.

When A Conference Call Becomes A Lifeline

By 2 hours ago
Omar Somow, wearing a mask, uses iPad
Elodie Reed / VPR

When Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order went into effect on March 25, Omar Somow saw a problem. 

“There was great information [about COVID-19] on the City of Winooski’s website [and elsewhere online] but a lot of people in the Somali Bantu community didn’t even know it was there,” Somow said.