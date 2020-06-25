How Vermont's Multilingual Communities Are Providing Grassroots Translation, Resources For COVID-19

VPR digital producer Abagael Giles discusses her recent stories with 'All Things Considered' host Henry Epp.

What’s it like to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont within a community that’s relatively new to the U.S., where English might not be spoken widely?

VPR digital producer Abagael Giles began reaching out to Chittenden County residents about COVID-19, translation and grassroots solutions in April. She reported on activists, community members and leaders, all volunteers to some degree, who have spent long hours during the heart of Vermont's lockdown to support the people around them. They provided translation, cultural interpretation and a sense of connectedness.

