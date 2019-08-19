Related Program: 
How Vermont's Preparing To Weather The Next Big Flood

By & 21 hours ago
  • Waterbury, seen here in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, was one of the towns that sustained severe flood damage from the storm.
    Toby Talbot / AP file

Live call-in discussion: Eight years ago, Vermont was waylaid by Tropical Storm Irene, causing intense flooding around the state. For those who suffered loss of home and property, it's an event they'll never forget. We look at what's been done to prepare for future flooding in the state.

We'll hear from Rita Egan, a media relations specialist for Federal Emergency Management Agency, about who might need flood insurance and what it covers.

Also joining the discussion is Ned Swanberg, a regional floodplain manager for Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation, and Lauren Oates, state hazard mitigation officer for Vermont Emergency Management, about what steps the state has taken to mitigate the effects of future flood events.

Post your questions or comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

