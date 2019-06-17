How Vermont's Recycling System Is Adapting To A Changing Market

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters recycle about a third of their waste and composting efforts last year collected more food scraps than ever before. But a review of the state's recycling efforts found an 11% spike in how much Vermonters threw away. Recycling costs have also increased dramatically as the U.S. can no longer send many recyclables to China. We're talking about the realities — and economics — of recycling and composting.

Joining Vermont Edition for the discussion is Josh Kelly, who oversees the implementation of Vermont's Universal Recycling law for the Department of Environmental Conservation.

And Casella Vice President Joe Fusco talks about operating Vermont's two materials recovery facilities —one under the Chittenden Solid Waste District, and another with the Rutland Solid Waste District — and ways global markets are affecting local recycling initiatives.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.