Vermont Edition

How Vermont's Recycling System Is Adapting To A Changing Market

By & & Olivia White 52 minutes ago
  • An image of bales of processed paper recycleables and an image of food being added to a compost pile.
    "Vermont Edition" looks at the economics of recycling, efforts to increase composting and other challenges to reducing waste in Vermont.
    Bas Emmen / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters recycle about a third of their waste and composting efforts last year collected more food scraps than ever before. But a review of the state's recycling efforts found an 11% spike in how much Vermonters threw away. Recycling costs have also increased dramatically as the U.S. can no longer send many recyclables to China. We're talking about the realities — and economics — of recycling and composting.

Joining Vermont Edition for the discussion is Josh Kelly, who oversees the implementation of Vermont's Universal Recycling law for the Department of Environmental Conservation

And Casella Vice President Joe Fusco talks about operating Vermont's two materials recovery facilities —one under the Chittenden Solid Waste District, and another with the Rutland Solid Waste District — and ways global markets are affecting local recycling initiatives.

Share your questions or comments on recycling and composting below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vemont Edition
Energy & Environment
Recycling
The Vermont Economy

