How Vermont's Reproductive Rights Legislation Fits Into The National Debate

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Hundreds of Vermonters turned out for a public hearing in February on an abortion-rights bill introduced in Montpelier. The Vermont House preliminarily approved the legislation by a vote of 104-40.
Live call-in discussion: Governor Phil Scott has said that he will allow H.57 – a bill protecting abortion rights – to become law. And lawmakers are also moving forward in the multi-step process of amending the state constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion. We're talking about Vermont's legislation on reproductive rights and how it fits into the national debate and legal landscape.

We're joined by Maxine Grad, Democratic state representative from Moretown . She's a co-sponsor of H.57, a bill that would preserve the right to an abortion. And by Becca Balint, Democratic state senator representing Windham Country. She’s one of the sponsors of Proposition 5, which is a step along the way amending the Vermont constitution to protect reproductive rights.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 pm.

