How We Feel — In Practice & In Principle — About Paying Taxes

Live Monday discussion: Everyone has an opinion about taxes, whether they're too high, what they're used for and what it means to pay one's "fair share." But when you step back from the details, how do you feel about the concept of taxes? We talk with economists and tax policy researchers about how Americans feel about taxes, in principle and in practice.

Our guests are:

Nathalie Mathieu-Bolh , associate professor of economics at UVM, researching public economics focusing on tax policies and consumer behavior

Andrew Samwick, professor of economics at Dartmouth College focused on public economics and finance

Vanessa Williamson, senior fellow studying governance and taxes the Brookings Institution and author of the 2017 book Read My Lips: Why Americans Are Proud to Pay Taxes

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

