Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How We Treat Young Offenders As Vermont's Only Juvenile Detention Facility Faces Closure

By & 1 minute ago
  • The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front.
    The Vermont Agency of Human Services proposed in November 2019 that the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center be closed in 2020.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Woodside, Vermont's only juvenile detention facility, recently hit a milestone: it was empty for the first time in its more than 30-year history. Now the Agency of Human Services is proposing to close Woodside for good. We're looking at what the closure means in the evolution of how we treat young offenders.

VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors provides an update on what's been happening at Woodside, from lawsuits to court-mandated protocol changes to its shrinking population, which culminated last month in plans for its eventual closure.

And Marshall Pahl, deputy defender general and chief juvenile defender, traces the changing thinking and policies, in Vermont and across the country, around juvenile detention, punishment and rehabilitation.

Share your questions, reactions or thoughts in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Criminal Justice & Public Safety
Department for Children and Families

Related Content

Vermont Officials Want To Close State's Only Juvenile Detention Center

By VPR Staff Nov 25, 2019
The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Updated 11:20 a.m. Nov. 26

State officials announced they want to close Vermont's only juvenile detention facility next year.

No Kids Currently Held At State's Sole Juvenile Detention Facility

By Nov 20, 2019
The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Vermont’s sole juvenile detention center is empty for the first time in years — a significant milestone for the facility, which been under scrutiny for practices that allegedly put kids in “dangerous conditions.”

Lawsuit, Regulatory Reports Allege 'Dangerous' Restraints Of Children At Woodside

By Apr 10, 2019
The exterior of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester, with cars parked out front.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

The Defender General’s Office has sued Vermont’s only juvenile detention facility, accusing staffers of using “dangerous and painful restraint” techniques and other disciplinary methods that run afoul of common standards.