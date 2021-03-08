Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How Women Are Bearing The Brunt Of The Economic Impact Of COVID-19 In Vermont

By & 2 hours ago
  • A red sign reading Closed Due to Coronavirus hangs on a glass store door.
    Women left the workforce in Vermont at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country. Today on Vermont Edition, we talk about the unique economic toll the pandemic has taken on women at work, especially women of color.
    Gwengoat / iStock

Live noon discussion: Women made up more than two-thirds of Vermont's unemployment insurance claims last year. Women left the workforce at higher rates than men all over the U.S., but Vermont's rate is the highest in the country. This hour, we talk about the economic toll of COVID-19 on women in Vermont's workforce, especially women of color. 

Our guests are:

  • Stephanie Seguino, professor of economics at University of Vermont
  • Michelle Holder, associate professor of economics at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York
  • Jess Horner, assistant director of John Graham Housing and Services in Vergennes

Broadcast live on Monday, March 8, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

