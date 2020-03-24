Related Program: 
'I Think Mitzi Might Need To Be Unmuted': Listen To Vermont Lawmakers (Try To) Work Remotely

The Vermont Legislature reconvenes Tuesday in an emergency session to address the COVID-19 crisis. The agenda includes expanding unemployment benefits, helping health care providers, and changing public meeting laws to allow town officials to meet remotely during the crisis. 

But in their time away from Montpelier, the lawmakers, like many others around the country, have struggled to adjust to a new world of working remotely.

Frequent conference calls have replaced meetings in crowded committee rooms. And as we all are learning, the technology can be both limiting and … frustrating. Listen above to an audio postcard of lawmakers learning how to work from home.

