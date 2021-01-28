Related Program: 
‘I’ve Had Mosquito Bites That Hurt Worse’

  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Vaccinations begin for Vermonters 75 and up. Plus, high COVID-19 case numbers continue in Bennington County, an outbreak at Norwich University, and 860 potentially spoiled vaccine doses.

Vermont Opens First COVID Vaccine Clinics For Residents 75 And Older

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus more for Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Want VPR's daily news in podcast form? Get up to speed in under 15 minutes with The Frequency every weekday morning. How about an email newsletter? Add our daily email briefing to your morning routine.

The latest coronavirus data:

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus more for Tuesday, Jan. 23.