If We Make It Through December...

Dancing through the dark days with nice warm music!

This program will air on Sunday December 15th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Stories for a Winter’s Eve, a special variety show featuring music with Patti Casey and Pete Sutherland, will be held at the Old Meeting House in East Montpelier on Saturday December 21st with two shows, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music welcome back Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem to perform their “Wintersong” program on Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Brandon Music presents Swing Noire on Saturday December 21st at 7:30 p.m.

Resnik, Morrissey, and Shannon will be playing at Village Wine & Coffee in Shelburne on Sunday afternoon December 21st.

