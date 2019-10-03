Impeachment 101: What Actually Happens When Congress Impeaches A President?

Live call-in discussion: Impeachment has been splashed across headlines and fodder for news stories across the country after House Democrats officially launched an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump late last month. But what actually happens when Congress impeaches a president?

Joining Vermont Edition for a discussion on the mechanics and process of impeachment are Ken Rudin, former NPR political editor and host of the weekly podcast Ken Rudin's Political Junkie, and Ted Kohn, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University.

Rudin and Kohn will discuss how impeachment happens, the circumstances when former President Richard Nixon faced impeachment in 1974 and how that compares to what former President Bill Clinton saw during his impeachment in 1998, and what a formal impeachment inquiry means for both political parties in the House and the Senate.

Share your questions or comments about impeachment below.

Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.