Related Program: 
VPR News

Impeachment Hearings Continue With Marie Yovanovitch, Ex-Ambassador To Ukraine

By 11 minutes ago
  • Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, pictured arriving on Capitol Hill on Oct. 11, is testifying publicly on Friday.
    Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, pictured arriving on Capitol Hill on Oct. 11, is testifying publicly on Friday.
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Originally published on November 15, 2019 6:23 am

House Democrats are set to convene their second open impeachment hearing on Friday with a witness expected to detail the shadow Ukraine policy run by President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled from Ukraine this year, is scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the hearing here.

Yovanovitch lost her post after a campaign led by Giuliani and associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, witnesses have told House investigators.

Those three worked with Ukraine's then-prosecutor general Yuri Lutsenko to spread what Yovanovitch called lies about her, including that she was disloyal to Trump and that she had given Lutsenko a list of Ukrainians she didn't want prosecuted.

That wasn't so, Yovanovitch says, and she told investigators she suspected they spread those stories because they "were interested in having a different ambassador at post — I guess because they wanted to have business dealings in Ukraine, or different business dealings."

Yovanovitch already has talked with investigators; read her closed-door deposition here.

Although some State Department officials have said they objected to what they saw happening, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to end Yovanovitch's tenure early and spurned requests to defend her in public, witnesses have said.

Pompeo's adviser, Michael McKinley, faulted what he called Pompeo's willingness to sell out a career diplomat and resigned.

Parnas and Fruman have been arrested and charged with violating U.S. campaign finance law; they have pleaded not guilty. An attorney for Parnas has told NPR he's open to working with congressional impeachment investigators, but the outlines of that aren't clear.

Case for the defense

Although Yovanovitch's account adds context and detail to the role Trump gave Giuliani in the Ukraine affair, her withdrawal took place before core events in the saga, including the White House's pursuit of investigations by Ukraine's government against Trump's political rivals.

Republicans are expected to emphasize Yovanovitch's tangential involvement in the central narrative and repeat that Trump has broad powers to replace any ambassador — and many other officials — within the administration.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has argued that the impeachment case boils down to complaints by the foreign policy establishment about Trump.

But the administration works for the president, foreign policy is necessarily political and, Mulvaney said, critics need to "get over it."

Afternoon deposition

Also Friday, investigators are expected to hear behind closed doors from foreign service official David Holmes, a comparative newcomer in the Ukraine drama who could prove an important witness.

Holmes is understood to have been with a top diplomat, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, at a restaurant when Sondland got a call from Trump on his cellphone.

Holmes overheard Trump on that call ask Sondland about investigations he expected from Ukraine, according to testimony on Wednesday by another diplomat, Ambassador William Taylor.

Investigators want to hear from Holmes directly, and another question in the Ukraine affair is whether he might appear and tell his story in a public hearing.

The Associated Press reported that a second State Department staffer also was with Holmes and Sondland on the day of Trump's call, but details about that hadn't been confirmed by the Intelligence Committee and it wasn't clear when or if investigators might hear from that person — or when the public might.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Congress
Peter Welch
Donald Trump

Related Content

The Impeachment Inquiry: What's On Your Mind?

By & Nov 13, 2019
Two men hold up their right hands before a panel.
Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool Photo via Associated Press

VPR is airing live coverage of the public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill this week. We want to know what you're seeing, and what you're thinking about this political moment.

Vt. Rep. Peter Welch Invites President Trump To Testify At Impeachment Hearings

By Nov 12, 2019
Congressman Peter Welch poses for a portrait outside his office at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
Eman Mohammed for VPR

Updated Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Congressman Peter Welch blew up the Twittersphere when he invited President Trump to participate in his own impeachment hearings.

Impeachment Hearing FAQ: Who Will Testify And How The Questioning Will Work

By Nov 12, 2019

Updated on Nov. 13 at 8:49 a.m. ET

Public impeachment hearings begin Wednesday, and the first round of witnesses includes three career public servants who have testified behind closed doors that President Trump did link military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine with a promise to investigate one of the president's domestic political opponents.

In Impeachment Hearing, Taylor Says Trump Asked About Ukraine 'Investigations'

By Nov 13, 2019

Updated at 5:21 p.m. ET

A State Department staffer overheard President Trump asking a top diplomat about "investigations" he wanted Ukraine to pursue that he believed might help him in the 2020 election, another senior diplomat told Congress.

That staffer is expected to tell his story directly to House investigators at a closed-door deposition on Friday.

The new subplot about the overheard phone conversation was one of a small number of new details to emerge from Democrats' first open hearing in their impeachment inquiry into Trump on Wednesday.

Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings To Begin Next Week

By Nov 6, 2019

Updated at 3:20 p.m. ET

House Democrats have announced they will begin public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump next week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced two days of hearings. The first will be with acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday, Nov. 13. On Nov. 15, the committee will hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

House Passes Resolution Formalizing Impeachment Inquiry

By Oct 31, 2019

Updated at 1 p.m. ET

The House of Representatives voted Thursday 232-196 to pass a resolution formalizing its impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Just two Democrats voted no — Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.

Amid the debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called it a "sad day."