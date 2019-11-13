The Impeachment Inquiry: What's On Your Mind?

Live call-in discussion: VPR is airing live coverage of the public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill this week. We want to know what you're seeing, and what you're thinking about this political moment.

We'll hear analysis from Dartmouth College government professor Linda Fowler, and we'd like to hear from you.

What is your impression of the process so far? What do you think needs to happen? Who would you want to hear from? What do you think the next steps should be in the inquiry?

Broadcast on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.