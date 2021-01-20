Related Program: 
VPR News

Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

By 23 hours ago
  • President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they depart from the inaugural stage at the end of the inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they depart from the inaugural stage at the end of the inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
    Caroline Brehman/Pool / Getty Images
Originally published on January 20, 2021 10:02 pm

Updated at 10:00 p.m. ET

Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, having defeated Donald Trump in an acrimonious, divisive election last November.

Biden was sworn in alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an unusual inauguration ceremony, conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and heightened physical security risks.

Special coverage has now ended.

Events for the day included:

  • Noon ET: Swearing-in ceremonies followed by Biden's inaugural address. (Follow live analysis of Biden's speech here.)

  • 2 p.m. ET: Wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden and Harris will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

  • 3 p.m. ET: Presidential escort to the White House followed by a virtual "parade" with scenes across the country.

  • 7 p.m. ET: Press briefing with Biden press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • 8:30 p.m. ET: Evening program hosted by Tom Hanks with musical performances by John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and more.

Catch up on inauguration day here.

Biden comes into office facing a public health crisis, a battered economy and deepened political rifts, as well as global concerns such as climate change. Still, he projects optimism, vowing to help heal the nation.

As part of his promise to the American people, Biden has sought to make his Cabinet the most diverse in U.S. history, reflected in part by Harris, who will be the first woman, the first African American and the first Indian American to hold the office of the vice presidency.

Biden's election victory marked the end of the Trump White House era, which was plagued by personal and political scandals, two impeachments and a call to action at the U.S. Capitol that was answered by violent, pro-Trump insurrectionists. Trump did not attending Wednesday's ceremony.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
NPR News
Joe Biden
Government & Politics

Related Content

What Did Biden Do On His 1st Day As President?

By & Jan 20, 2021

Updated at 8:35 p.m. ET

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Biden has signed 15 executive actions, part of a flurry of steps he plans to take in the coming days to address his top policy priorities — and to roll back some of former President Donald Trump's initiatives.

White House officials had originally told reporters there would be 17 actions signed, focused on addressing the COVID-19 crisis, the economy, racial justice and climate change.

Up To 25,000 Troops Descend On Washington For Biden's Inauguration

By Jan 17, 2021

Next week's swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden will see the biggest security presence of any inauguration in U.S. history. For days, thousands of National Guard troops have been pouring into the capital, and by Wednesday's ceremony, up to 25,000 troops will be in place to guard against security threats.

'We Cannot Afford Inaction': Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Plan

By Jan 15, 2021

Updated at 8:37 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden outlined his plans for economic relief from the coronavirus crisis on Thursday, citing the need for a more robust vaccination plan as well as for additional direct payments to American families to help recover the U.S. economy. His plan, called the American Rescue Plan, is expected to cost $1.9 trillion.