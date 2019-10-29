Interstates, Burning Farms & Eminent Domain: Remembering Romaine Tenney

Live call-in discussion: Fifty-five years ago farmer Romaine Tenney set fire to his barns and farmhouse, with himself inside, after his land was seized by the state to make way for Interstate 91. Now Vermont is planning a permanent memorial to the Ascutney farmer. Vermont Edition is talking to Vermont authors and historians about how we remember Tenney and other farmers forced to sell their farms for the sake of development.

For months, Tenney resisted buy-out offers from the Vermont Legislature for his land as the interstate was being built, but his home and possessions were ultimately seized by the state through eminent domain. On the night of Sept. 11, 1964, the Ascutney farmer barricaded himself inside his farmhouse and burned it, and his barns, to the ground with himself inside.

A maple tree that long stood on what was once Tenney’s farm, along the southbound lanes of I-91 at Exit 8, is now dying. After its removal, state transportation officials say they want community input on a permanent memorial to Tenney and the impact constructing the interstate had on Vermonters.

Joining the conversation about Tenney and understanding this histroy are author and NVU-Lyndon professor Paul Searls, and writer Howard Mansfield, who chronicled Tenney's resistance to the interstate and his final moments in his 2013 article I Will Not Leave: Romaine Tenney Loved His Vermont Farm To Death.

