Introducing NPR Music Playlists

June 17, 2019
  • Cute pups needs playlists, too.
    Cute pups needs playlists, too.
    Carol Yepes / Getty Images
Originally published on June 17, 2019 10:00 am

Our curation game is strong at NPR Music, from All Songs Considered to Alt.Latino, to memorials that pay tribute to beloved musicians, to roséwave's sommelier-level summer bops. And now we're making a commitment to bring you the best new songs and old favorites to a series of playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, updated every weekday.

Say hello to NPR Music Playlists! Have you ever wondered about the songs played between stories on Morning Edition or All Things Considered? We've got a playlist for that. Need a pan-generational party mix that combines your parents' favorite boleros and the coolest cumbia-punk? Got you, papi. Do you, like, just need to know the best albums that come out every Friday to impress your friends? You and are your friends are ready for the weekend. Want to know about a new band before everyone else? The smartest, most discerning DJs across the country are scoping out their local scenes and abroad.

You'll find all of these mixes at the NPR Music Playlist hub and on the front page of NPR Music. Keep an eye out: we have more weekly playlists in the works from our classical, R&B and hip-hop experts, plus what critics like Ann Powers and Robin Hilton are listening to, and themed mixes from staff and station DJs.

Now treat yourself to some new music!

