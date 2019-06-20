Islamic Society Of Vermont Set To Buy Mormon Church In South Burlington

The Islamic Society of Vermont will likely move from its home in Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester to a larger building in South Burlington.

ISVT's president, Nedzad Halilovic, said the move will accommodate the growth of his community, which has increased from about 180 families a decade ago to roughly 300 families today.

"We have more members, more children for Sunday schools," he said. Most of all, Halilovic added, it's finding parking during holidays that's been a problem in Fort Ethan Allen.

Halilovic said the mosque and community organization had only just begun to consider looking for a new home when a member approached leadership and asked about the church building listed for sale on Swift Street in South Burlington. It had previously belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

A group visited the property, and Halilovic said it was "everything we are looking for, like, the whole package."

In addition to offering more space, he said the church is also a newer building than the one in Fort Ethan Allen, which is over a century old.

"It was built in 1988, so it's more secured," Halilovic said. "More entrances, more exits."

ISVT made an offer on the former Mormon church, which was accepted, with an expected closing date later this summer. In the meantime, ISVT has put the Colchester property on the market. The new and old properties have similar prices, but Halilovic said his community hopes to raise a half million dollars for interior renovations.