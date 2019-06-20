Related Program: 
VPR News

Islamic Society Of Vermont Set To Buy Mormon Church In South Burlington

By 5 minutes ago
  • Worshippers at the Islamic Society of Vermont in Colchester.
    Worshippers at the Islamic Society of Vermont in Colchester.
    Oliver Parini

The Islamic Society of Vermont will likely move from its home in Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester to a larger building in South Burlington.

ISVT's president, Nedzad Halilovic, said the move will accommodate the growth of his community, which has increased from about 180 families a decade ago to roughly 300 families today.

"We have more members, more children for Sunday schools," he said. Most of all, Halilovic added, it's finding parking during holidays that's been a problem in Fort Ethan Allen.

Halilovic said the mosque and community organization had only just begun to consider looking for a new home when a member approached leadership and asked about the church building listed for sale on Swift Street in South Burlington. It had previously belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

A group visited the property, and Halilovic said it was "everything we are looking for, like, the whole package."

In addition to offering more space, he said the church is also a newer building than the one in Fort Ethan Allen, which is over a century old.

"It was built in 1988, so it's more secured," Halilovic said. "More entrances, more exits."

ISVT made an offer on the former Mormon church, which was accepted, with an expected closing date later this summer. In the meantime, ISVT has put the Colchester property on the market. The new and old properties have similar prices, but Halilovic said his community hopes to raise a half million dollars for interior renovations.

Tags: 
VPR News
Religion
Colchester

Related Content

Vt. Episcopal Church's Next Bishop Will Be A Woman Of Color

By May 19, 2019
Maurice L. Harris / The Episcopal Church in Vermont

The Episcopal Church in Vermont has elected its next bishop. 

Shannon MacVean-Brown is the first African American to be elected bishop of the Episcopal Church in Vermont. She will be one of three African American women to hold that title in New England's seven Episcopal diocese.

Conservative Evangelist Franklin Graham Brings Tour To Vermont

By May 21, 2019
Evangelist Franklin Graham
Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press

Preacher Franklin Graham will bring his evangelical Christian message to the Burlington area Tuesday night. The event at the Champlain Valley Exposition, in Essex, is part of Graham's "Decision America" tour.

Science Meets Spirituality: Dartmouth Professor Marcelo Gleiser Awarded Templeton Prize

By & Mar 20, 2019
A headshot of Dartmouth College professor Marcelo Gleiser
Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College professor of physics and astronomy Marcelo Gleiser has won the prestigious Templeton Prize. Gleiser was awarded the 2019 prize for his work blending hard science with deep spirituality, examining how the study of physics can engage in the world of the unseen.