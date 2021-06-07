Related Program: 
‘It’s Going To Be As Normal As It Can Be’

By , & 3 hours ago

Towns decide whether or not to hold July 4th celebrations. Plus, in-person graduations, higher enrollment at UVM, bass fishing and bonus data.

'Too Many Unknowns': Some Vt. Towns Wait On July 4th Celebrations Until 2022

By 15 hours ago
A person walking down a road in a parade
Pat Fowler, Courtesy

For a lot of towns in Vermont, the July 4th celebration is the largest event of the year. It’s a time for parades and fireworks, and a chance to get together with neighbors. But this year, as the state emerges from the pandemic, many towns say it's still too soon to gather.

News Roundup: Vermont Reports First COVID Death In Two Weeks

By VPR Staff Jun 4, 2021
A white banner hanging from a streetlight reads, "I love Rutland, VT! All are welcome here!"
Nina Keck / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Friday, June 4.

Two Vetoes & A Signature

By , & Jun 4, 2021

An analysis of recent actions taken by Governor Phil Scott on legislation. Plus, discrimination at a traffic stop, local mask mandates, and COVID-19 numbers.