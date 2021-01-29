Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

‘It’s Not The Most Enjoyable Time To Be In College’

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Some college students are headed back to class on Monday. Plus, mounting pressure around Act 250, and the latest COVID-19 numbers.

VPR News
Act 250
Coronavirus
Education
The Frequency

Reporter Debrief: On Act 250, Gov. Says It's A 'Problem,' Others Say It's 'Settled'

By & 12 hours ago
All three members of Vermont's Congressional delegation say the president's transportation infrastructure plan is a giveaway to Wall Street investment firms.
tomazi / iStock

Act 250, the state's main development review law, turned 50-years-old last year, and critics, including Gov. Phil Scott, say the law is showing its age. Scott signed an executive order this month, saying it will bring more consistency for developers. But some lawmakers are pushing back.

As Students Return To Vt. Campuses, Colleges Hope Health Measures Will Work Again

By 13 hours ago
A person walking past a uvm covid-19 testing sign
Elodie Reed / VPR

After nearly two months off, colleges across Vermont are preparing to resume in-person classes — some as early as Feb. 1. Coronavirus numbers have soared around the country during the break, but state and college leaders say the protocols that worked in the fall, with some tweaks, will work again.

Vermont Officials Report 132 New COVID-19 Infections

By VPR Staff 11 hours ago
A sign reading face coverings required
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Thursday, Jan. 28.