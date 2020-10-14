Related Program: 
‘It’s Very Draining’

By , & 5 minutes ago

The toll COVID-19 is taking on mental health and mental health workers. Plus, travel restrictions, Leahy questions the SCOTUS nominee, and a big fish.

'We're Stretched': Mental Health Providers On The Pandemic's Toll

By 12 hours ago
Sign outside of Rutland Mental Health, with orange leaves on the ground
Nina Keck / VPR

Doctors are still discovering new health ramifications for those who contract COVID-19. But the isolation and fear associated with avoiding the virus, along with the economic hardship brought on by the shutdown of the economy are creating another set of challenges: anxiety, depression and a rise in substance abuse. The trends are further stretching mental health providers and worrying those who work in recovery.

Mental Health And Police Violence: How Crisis Intervention Teams Are Failing

By Sep 18, 2020

Nationwide protests over police accountability and racial justice have reenergized longstanding efforts to fundamentally change how police departments respond to someone in a mental health emergency. Many are calling for removing or dramatically reducing law enforcement's role in responding to those crisis calls unless absolutely necessary.

Juggling Financial Stress And Caregiving, Parents Are 'Very Not OK' In The Pandemic

By Sep 30, 2020

Back in early spring, Khristan Yates worked as a quality assurance analyst at a marketing company and loved her job. "I had one of the best jobs of my career," recalls Yates, 31, a resident of Chicago.

Yates, who's a mother of two children, had moved into a bigger apartment just before the pandemic hit because she wanted to give her kids more space. At the time, she felt like she was "at the top of her world."

But as the economic effects of the pandemic hit the marketing industry among others, she lost her job in May.

The Pandemic Has Researchers Worried About Teen Suicide

By Sep 10, 2020

Teen and youth anxiety and depression are getting worse since COVID lockdowns began in March, early studies suggest, and many experts say they fear a corresponding increase in youth suicide.

At the end of June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed Americans on their mental health. They found symptoms of anxiety and depression were up sharply across the board between March and June, compared with the same time the previous year. And young people seemed to be the hardest-hit of any group.