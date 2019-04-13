It Was Midnight On The Sea.....

Death and taxes....April 15th looms, and the Titanic went down 105 years ago today - have you heard any news of the iceberg?!

This program will air on Sunda April 14th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Lost Nation Theater presents a Kick-off Cabaret on Thursday April 18th featuring Dana and Susan Robinson, Mark LeGrand, and Rick Norcross and his All-Star Ramblers. The place is Montpelier's City Hall Arts Center, and music begins at 7:30 p.m.

From April 29 to May 5, Young Tradition Vermont hosts the 16th Annual Young Tradition Festival in Burlington, VT! This year’s Festival is bigger and better than ever, with nightly concerts featuring Beaton-Plasse (4/29); Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves (4/30); Le Vent du Nord (5/1); Genticorum (5/2); and Martin Hayes (5/3); five post-concert “festival club” sessions led by Festival host band Pete’s Posse (from 8pm to 10pm on 4/29 through 5/3); a tribute concert for musician and community organizer Martha Pellerin (5/5); and the Young Tradition Contest and Showcase (5/4), featuring top young performers from Vermont and beyond!

Canadian folk duo Mama's Broke will be performing at Bread & Butter Farm in Shelburne on Saturday April 20th at 7 p.m.

Rick Norcross will be playing solo on Friday, April 19th at the Richmond Free Library. It’s a free show and it commences at 7 p.m.

Village Harmony's Year Group ensemble will perform at Burlington's College St. Congregational Church on Wednesday, April 17th, at the Tinmouth Community Church on Thursday, April 18th, and at the Norwich Congregational Church on Saturday April 20th. A dozen brilliant teen singers from Vermont and Massachusetts will share a collection of traditional and contemporary tunes from the Republic of Georgia, Ireland, Scotland, Sweden, the United States, and South Africa. Doors open at 7, and all shows begin at 7:30.

On Saturday, April 20th, Brandon Music welcomes Phil Henry and The News Feed. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Barre Opera House presents western swing Texas fiddlers the Quebe Sisters on Friday April 19th at 7:30 p.m.

Jean Rohe and her band will be playing at the Cafe Lena on Saturday April 20th.

Dance to the splendid tunes of Red Dog Riley with Luke Donforth calling Friday April 19th from 8 - 11 p.m. at the Tinmouth Community Center. All dances are taught.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents an English Country Dance on Sunday, April 21st from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall in Dublin, NH, with Mary Jones teaching dances from novice to experienced. Music will be provided by the band Peregrine Road.

The Wintergreen concert series presents Ben Caplan at Petit Campus on Prince Arthur East in Montreal on Saturday April 20th at 8 p.m.

