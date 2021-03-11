Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

It's Been Almost A Year Since Gov. Scott Declared A State Of Emergency And So Much Has Changed

By , & 16 minutes ago
  • A sign reading 'COVID-19 If You Enter VT You Must Isolate HealthVermont.Gov'
    A sign along Route 15 in Underhill warns travelers they'll need to quarantine if they're arriving in Vermont from out of state.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: It was nearly one year ago, on Friday, March 13, 2020, when Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in Vermont in response to COVID-19. Much has changed since then for Vermont, the nation and the world. This hour, we talk about the many ways life has changed amid the pandemic and consider the outlook for the future.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

