It's Been A Year Since The Pandemic Began. How Are You Doing?

It’s been about a year since the coronavirus came to Vermont. Since then, so many things have changed — jobs, school, celebrations, grocery shopping.

COVID-19 has affected us all, and so VPR wants to know: How are you doing one year in? And, as we peer, cautiously, toward a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, what are you looking forward to?

Whether you’re out helping people and doing essential work, or staying home to slow the spread of the virus, as we hit this milestone, we want to hear from you.

Here’s how:

Use the voice memo function on your smartphone or give us a call at (802) 778-0914 to leave a short message.

Start the recording with your name and where you’re based.

Tell us: One year in, how are you doing? What are you looking forward to when the pandemic is over? What do you wish your fellow Vermonters knew about your experience during this pandemic?

Share your smartphone recordings with us at share@vpr.net.

And if you’d rather a reporter give you a call, send us a note at share@vpr.net and we will try to reach out.

