Jan. 17 | KCP Presents 'The Same Moon'

    VPR Hosts "The Same Moon" at Stetson Studio One on January 17 at 7 p.m.
Join VPR and KCP Presents for 'The Same Moon', an evening of storytelling by new Vermonters, on Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. at VPR's Stetson Studio One.

'The Same Moon' is an offshoot of The Telling Project, which was started about 10 years ago in Austin,  Texas to give voice to veterans in stage shows presented around the country. In 2019, the project launched 'The Same Moon,' creating performances in which immigrant and refugee populations had the opportunity to tell their stories to their communities. 

Tickets are available at Catamount Arts. The show will also take place January 18 at NVU Lyndon at 7 p.m. and January 19 at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro at 3 p.m. 

Date: Friday, January 17, 2020

6:30 p.m - Doors open
7:00 p.m. - Show begins
9:00 p.m. (approx.) - Event concludes

Location: Stetson Studio One at VPR, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester

Is there a cost to attend?
$26 ($23 for Seniors 65+)

Can I show up if I don’t have a reservation?
We will accept walk-ins if we have space.

How do I get there?
By car, there is plenty of parking at VPR. See a map and directions here. For GPS enter "VPR 365 Troy Ave. 05446". The GMT schedule for Chittenden County is here.

Will food and beverages be available?
VPR will provide a cash donation concession with snacks and beverages.

What do I do if I have a question for VPR?
Send us a message here or call 800-639-2192, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

