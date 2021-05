New York Philharmonic

Jeffrey Kahane, piano and conductor

Sheryl Staples, violin; Liang Wang oboe

Bach: Concerto for Violin and Oboe

Mozart: Symphony No. 33

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1

Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Ravel: Bolero (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Listen Thursday May 27 at 8 p.m.