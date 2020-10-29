A Job For A Day

Related Program: 
A program in Brattleboro helping break down barriers to full-time work. Plus, the union perspective on the Brattleboro Retreat layoffs, Migrant Justice settles a lawsuit, and mudpuppies.

Union Leader Responds To Job, Programming Cuts At Brattleboro Retreat

An overhead sign that says Brattleboro retreat looking into a grassy area with park benches at entrance.
Last Friday, the Brattleboro Retreat, the state's largest inpatient psychiatric facility, announced it was cutting 85 jobs in several programs as it deals with significant financial challenges.

Protesters Rally Along Lamoille In Defense Of Mudpuppies

Protesters in masks stand along the Lamoille River
Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, the availability of flu vaccines, a settlement between migrant farmworkers and ICE and more for Wednesday, Oct. 28.