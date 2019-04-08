Related Program: 
Joe Beef Vs. The Apocalypse: Montreal Chefs Take On Sobriety And The End Of The World

By & 9 minutes ago
  • David McMillan, Fred Morin and Meredith Erickson are authors of 'Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse: Another Cookbook of Sorts.'
    Jonathan Castellino

Live call-in discussion: The iconic Montreal restaurant Joe Beef is known for excess. Now, the two chef-owners of the restaurant have embraced sobriety, and have written a new cookbook that's about food and the apocalypse. We're talking to them about working in the restaurant biz without drinking, and cooking for the end of the world.

David McMillan and Fred Morin are the chef-owners of the Montreal restaurant Joe Beef and co-authors -with Meredith Erickson - of Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse: Another Cookbook of Sorts.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

