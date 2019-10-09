Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

John Lewis Discusses Legacy of Civil Rights Activism

By , , & 1 hour ago
  • Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin spoke about the civil rights movement, past and present, at the Flynn Center for Performing Arts.
    Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin spoke about the civil rights movement, past and present, at the Flynn Center for Performing Arts.
    Vermont Humanities Council

Congressman John Lewis is the sole surviving member of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders of the 1960s. He's dedicated his life to nonviolent protests in pursuit of social justice. And along with co-author Andrew Aydin, Lewis wrote about his life and work in the graphic novel series March, a 2019 Vermont Reads selection. Today on Vermont Edition, we'll hear highlights from an event featuring Lewis and Aydin recorded live at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 7.

Congressman John Lewis and "March" co-author Andrew Aydin discuss the three-part graphic novel and the civil rights movement, past and present.
Credit Vermont Humanities Council

In his early years, Lewis organized demonstrations to oppose segregation at lunch counters in Nashville and participated in the Freedom Rides to challenge segregation in public busing. He has survived multiple arrests and injuries as a result of his nonviolent protests.

Georgia Congressman John Lewis speaks to a sold-out house at the Flynn Center on Monday, Oct. 7.
Credit Vermont Humanities Council

Inspired by the radio broadcasts of Martin Luther King, Jr., Lewis brought his formative years in the civil rights movement to life in March, the first of his three-part graphic novel series with co-author Andrew Aydin. The book is the Vermont Reads selection for 2019 by the Vermont Humanities Council.

Lewis advisor and "March" co-author Andrew Aydin on stage at the Flynn Center.
Credit Vermont Humanities Council

During the event recorded at the Flynn Center, we'll hear an introdcution by Sen. Patrick Leahy, from co-author Aydin, and about Lewis's experiences in the civil rights movement, that state of that movement today and what Lewis sees as social justice priorites today.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Books
Arts & Culture
Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

Related Content

'We Do Language' Symposium: Honoring Toni Morrison Through Conversation

By Oct 4, 2019
Two men stand next to each other.
Betty Smith / VPR

After author Toni Morrison died recently, one Vermont poet decided to honor her legacy by organizing a week-long series of meetings to talk about creativity, racism and the future of Vermont. 

'The Young People Will Save Our Country': Rep. John Lewis And 'March' Co-Author On Struggle And Hope

By & Oct 8, 2019
Mitch Wertlieb talking with 'March authors' Andrew Aydin and Rep. John Lewis
Ryan Newswanger / Vermont Humanities Council, courtesy

The graphic novel March tells the story of the life of Democratic Rep. John Lewis, one of the key leaders of the civil rights movement. Lewis chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and he was one of the principal organizers of the 1963 March on Washington, as well as the march across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965.

50 Years After March On Washington, John Lewis Still Fights

By Aug 27, 2013

Fifty years ago Wednesday, John Lewis was the youngest speaker to address the estimated quarter-million people at the March on Washington.