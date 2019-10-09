John Lewis Discusses Legacy of Civil Rights Activism

Congressman John Lewis is the sole surviving member of the "Big Six" civil rights leaders of the 1960s. He's dedicated his life to nonviolent protests in pursuit of social justice. And along with co-author Andrew Aydin, Lewis wrote about his life and work in the graphic novel series March, a 2019 Vermont Reads selection. Today on Vermont Edition, we'll hear highlights from an event featuring Lewis and Aydin recorded live at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 7.

In his early years, Lewis organized demonstrations to oppose segregation at lunch counters in Nashville and participated in the Freedom Rides to challenge segregation in public busing. He has survived multiple arrests and injuries as a result of his nonviolent protests.

Inspired by the radio broadcasts of Martin Luther King, Jr., Lewis brought his formative years in the civil rights movement to life in March, the first of his three-part graphic novel series with co-author Andrew Aydin. The book is the Vermont Reads selection for 2019 by the Vermont Humanities Council.

During the event recorded at the Flynn Center, we'll hear an introdcution by Sen. Patrick Leahy, from co-author Aydin, and about Lewis's experiences in the civil rights movement, that state of that movement today and what Lewis sees as social justice priorites today.

