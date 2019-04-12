Related Program: 
Judge Dismisses Some Of School Districts' Claims In Forced-Merger Lawsuit

By 49 minutes ago
  An empty classroom with desks and a chalkboard.
    A Franklin County judge has issued a partial ruling in a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of forced school district mergers.
    maroke / iStock

In a partial ruling Friday in a lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of forced school district mergers, Franklin County Judge Robert Mello has dismissed several complaints lodged by the more than 30 school districts that filed the suit.

The school districts are challenging the constitutionality of an order by the State Board of Education last year that will require them to merge involuntarily. But on Friday, Mello dismissed several of their central claims.

Mello said the 2015 law that led to the forced mergers did not violate districts’ right to due process. And while school districts argued that the State Board of Education lacked the constitutional authority to hand down the merger orders, Mello dismissed that claim as well.

Mello said he issued the partial ruling now so that school districts can appeal their case to the Vermont Supreme Court. Time is of the essence for that appeal, Mello said, because districts have only until June 30 to comply with the forced-merger orders.

Mello has not dismissed all the claims filed by school districts, which means the underlying lawsuit will continue until those issues are adjudicated as well.

Act 46
The Vermont Legislature
Government & Politics
School Districts Fighting Act 46 Mergers Inch Toward Meeting State's Final Deadline

By Apr 4, 2019
Voters from Brattleboro, Putney, Dummerston and Guilford met in the Brattleboro Union High School gym recently to form the newly merged school district. All of the towns voted down a merger plan but are now consolidating to meet Act 46 deadline.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Time is running out for school districts that are fighting their Act 46 forced mergers, and school boards are reluctantly putting the pieces in place to have their new districts operational before July 1.

Vt. Education Agency Says Time's Running Out For Districts Fighting Forced Mergers

By Mar 11, 2019
Vermont Education Secretary Dan French, left, and State Board of Education chairwoman Krista Huling consult a merger map during a State Board meeting Wednesday.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

The Vermont Agency of Education is stepping up its pressure on school districts that are fighting their Act 46 forced mergers.

Secretary of Education Dan French sent out a memo Friday saying if districts don’t move forward with the forced mergers, the state "will take every action legally available to bring the district into compliance."

After Judge Says School District Mergers Must Move Forward, Towns Look To Next Steps

By & Mar 7, 2019
Voters from the Windham Southeast Unified Union School District stand to be counted at a meeting in Brattleboro. Many towns did not vote on a school budget this Town Meeting Day.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

More than 30 Vermont school districts filed a lawsuit challenging the forced mergers the state has ordered them to make. Before voting on school budgets on Town Meeting Day, the districts involved in the lawsuit asked for a temporary injunction to allow merger proceedings to halt until the suit is resolved. But just one day before Town Meetings, a judge denied that request. 