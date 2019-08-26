Related Program: 
Judge In Opioid Trial Rules Johnson & Johnson Must Pay Oklahoma $572 Million

By Jackie Fortier 4 minutes ago
An Oklahoma judge has ruled that drugmaker Johnson & Johnson helped ignite the state's opioid crisis by deceptively marketing painkillers, and must pay $572 million to the state.

The historic ruling against Johnson & Johnson could compel other drug companies facing litigation to settle out of court.

It's the first ruling to hold a pharmaceutical company responsible for one of the worst drug epidemics in American history.

Judge Thad Balkman delivered his decision from the bench, after presiding over a seven week civil trial in the college town of Norman, Okla.

Johnson & Johnson immediately released a statement saying that the company "plans to appeal the opioid judgment in Oklahoma."

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's suit alleged that Johnson & Johnson helped ignite a public health crisis that has killed thousands of state residents.

The case is being closely watched by plaintiffs in other opioid lawsuits, particularly the roughly 2,000 cases pending before a federal judge in Ohio.

Initially, Hunter's lawsuit included Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. In March, Purdue Pharma settled with the state for $270 million. Soon after, Hunter dropped all but one of the civil claims, including fraud, against the two remaining defendants. About $200 million of the Purdue settlement will fund an addiction research and treatment center at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa.

Just two days before the trial began, another defendant, Teva Pharmaceuticals of Jerusalem, announced an $85 million settlement with the state.

Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

Johnson & Johnson marketed the opioid painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta. Lawyers for the company say its products were highly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, among other agencies, and that the state did not provide any evidence showing the company's sales practices helped fuel the crisis.

