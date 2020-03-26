Related Program: 
Juggling Child Custody & Visitation During The COVID-19 'Stay At Home' Order

  • A paper cut-out of a family and children.
    How does the "stay at home" order during Vermont's coronavirus state of emergecny effect families dealing with custody and visitation concerns? "Vermont Edition" finds out.
    itakdalee / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Vermont courts are under a judicial emergency during the coronavirus crisis, suspending most hearings and postponing most jury trials. But what does the state's "stay at home" order mean for custody arrangements and court-mandated visitation?

Our guests are:

  • Judge Brian Grearson, Chief Superior Judge for the state of Vermont who oversees judicial officers and judges in Vermont’s trial courts, including civil and family divisions.
  • Christine Johnson, Family Services Deputy Commissioner for Vermont's Department For Children and Families.

Share your questions about custody and visitation during the coronavirus crisis in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12-2 p.m.; rebroadcast from 7-9 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Family Court
Department for Children and Families
COVID-19
Coronavirus

