VPR, Vermont PBS and Vermont APIDA for Black Lives present Asian Americans: The Vermont Experience, a virtual event, Thursday, June 17 at 7:00 PM to bring focus to anti Asian violence and discrimination.

Join us for a screening of “Breaking Through”, episode five in the Asian Americans film series from PBS and WETA. Following the film, we will host a live discussion with Asian Americans living in Vermont. We welcome you to join the conversation. This event will be presented via OVEE.

[REGISTER HERE]