June 3 | Bird Trivia With Jane & The Bird Diva

It’s springtime in Vermont and the birds are returning to us for the summer. This is a great time to have some fun and test your avian knowledge! Join bird enthusiast Jane Lindholm and Bridget Butler, The Bird Diva, for a virtual bird trivia night Thursday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m.



Gather a flock of fellow bird nerds at your house, or fly solo, for a fun evening with trivia themes ranging from birds in pop culture to history to science. We’ll share stories and compete with each other to see who has the biggest bird brain in Vermont.



Sponsored by Gardener’s Supply and Audubon Vermont.



[REGISTER HERE]



Virtual Event FAQ:



How will this trivia work?

First things first - start by registering here! We need your email in order to send you the link to join the event! It’ll be easiest to play if you have one device to join and watch the event, and a second screen (smartphone, tablet, or another computer) to answer the questions. We’ll give you instructions at the beginning of the event.



Will you be sending me an event reminder?

Yes, we will send a reminder email with the event information the day before and again at 6:00 p.m. on June 3.



Do I need a trivia team?

No, you can participate on your own. You’re welcome to organize and manage a team at home if you wish, but we won’t have team play infrastructure for remote teams in place.



Is there a registration fee for this event?

No, it’s free and open to all!



Will other attendees be able to see me?

No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the hosts and the trivia questions.



Will this event be broadcast or recorded?

No, the event will be live online June 3 at 7:00 p.m.



What if I have another question about the event that wasn't answered here?

Send us a message here!