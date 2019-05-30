June Is Busting Out All Over

A new month, an upcoming summer solstice, and all manner of new releases!

This program will air on Sunday June 2nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Local musician Michael Jermyn will be playing at Salaam Boutique on State street for the Montpelier artwalk on Thursday, June 6th from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and at Sweet Melissa's in Montpelier on Saturday, June 8th from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Vermont band Red Hot Juba will be playing on Saturday, June 8th at SunCommon's Annual CARnival at Dorset Park, South Burlington, beginning at 2 p.m.

Katie Trautz with Julia Wayne and Michael Roberts will be performing a CD Release Concert for Katie's new album, “Passage” on Sunday, June 9that 7 p.m. at the Cabot Town Hall Auditorium.

Vermont ex-pat musician Ben Patton will be playing at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield on Friday June 7th at 7 p.m.

A benefit concert to help defray medical expenses for Vermont musician Pitz Quattrone will be held Friday June 7th at the Barre Opera House featuring i, and many more. Music begins at 7 p.m.

The Vermont band Fifth Business will be playing in Brownington on Saturday June 8th at the Brownington Congregational Church at 4 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday June 8th with live music provided by Jeremiah McLane, Dave Langford, and Eric McDonald, with Dave Eisenstadter calling. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.