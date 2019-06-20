Juneteenth Becomes Official New Hampshire Holiday

The Executive Council Chamber fell quiet when Rev. Robert Thompson started singing the black folk song ‘Oh Freedom.’



The attendees came to witness the Governor sign a bill recognizing Juneteenth as an an official New Hampshire holiday.



Juneteenth, often considered African American Independence Day, commemorates the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas in 1865. They learned that they were free two years after the emancipation proclamation was declared.



Many people consider June 19th the real anniversary of abolition.



JerriAnne Boggis, the Executive Director of the The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, says that awareness is important because most people in New Hampshire don't know the history.



“We’ve never really addressed the history of enslavement,” said Boggis. “Reconciliation, a time to talk and really face that hard history... I don’t think America has done that.”



She says that this history is still relevant to power inequities that exist today.



“[Juneteenth] begs us to ask the question: why is it forgotten?” said Boggis. “Why do we erase certain things from our history? And then it gives us the power to honor the struggles, the fight and the joys that represents African American history.”



Celebratory events will be held in Portsmouth on Saturday, including a discussion on New England’s Negro Courts, a soul food lunch, an African drumming performance and more.

