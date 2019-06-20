Related Program: 
VPR News

Juneteenth Becomes Official New Hampshire Holiday

By 7 minutes ago
  • State Senator Melanie Levesque, the lead sponsor of the bill, stands with leaders from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.
    State Senator Melanie Levesque, the lead sponsor of the bill, stands with leaders from the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire.
    Sara Ernst / NHPR
Originally published on June 20, 2019 9:39 am

The Executive Council Chamber fell quiet when Rev. Robert Thompson started singing the black folk song ‘Oh Freedom.’

The attendees came to witness the Governor sign a bill recognizing Juneteenth as an an official New Hampshire holiday.

Juneteenth, often considered African American Independence Day, commemorates the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas in 1865. They learned that they were free two years after the emancipation proclamation was declared.

Many people consider June 19th the real anniversary of abolition.

JerriAnne Boggis, the Executive Director of the The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, says that awareness is important because most people in New Hampshire don't know the history.

“We’ve never really addressed the history of enslavement,” said Boggis. “Reconciliation, a time to talk and really face that hard history... I don’t think America has done that.”

She says that this history is still relevant to power inequities that exist today.

“[Juneteenth] begs us to ask the question: why is it forgotten?” said Boggis. “Why do we erase certain things from our history? And then it gives us the power to honor the struggles, the fight  and the joys that represents African American history.”

Celebratory events will be held in Portsmouth on Saturday, including a discussion on New England’s Negro Courts, a soul food lunch, an African drumming performance and more.

Copyright 2019 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

Tags: 
Race & Identity
VPR News
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Telling Daisy Turner's Story

By & Jul 28, 2015
Vermont Folklife Center

In her 104 years, the enigmatic storyteller and poet Daisy Turner became an important figure in Vermont folklife. Both her oration skills and attention to family history made her a compelling narrator of the African American experience in Vermont. Her family members also shared her passion for storytelling and documenting their family history from slavery to their 150-acre homestead in Grafton.

Ram: Remembrance and Reverence

By Jun 18, 2018

One of the great privileges I had this year was meeting outgoing Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans. He recently received the Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for being the first Southern mayor to reckon with the Confederate legacy of his city and take down monuments of those who were allegiant to the Confederacy. In reflecting on actions he’s now had to defend many times over, he says, “There is a difference between remembrance of history and reverence of it.”

New Book Looks At Slavery From Enslaved People's Point Of View

By Oct 18, 2016
Courtesy of Henry Holt and Company

As the United States was fighting furiously to throw off the shackles of British oppression in the late 1700s, nearly a million people were enslaved in American colonies. That number would reach around four million by the 1860 census. So how did Washington, Jefferson and some of the other founding fathers justify the nation's freedom from England while denying it to enslaved people?

What's The History Of The Underground Railroad In Vermont?

By Oct 6, 2017
Raymond Zirblis / Friends of Freedom: The Vermont Underground Railroad Survey Report

When it comes to Vermont’s history with the Underground Railroad, where’s the line between myth and truth? And whose voices are missing from the story?