Junk, Junkyards & Junky Yards: Recycling The 'Vermont Edition' Junk Show

The Pownal select board met this month to discuss a proposed junk ordinance to regulate salvage yards, waste disposal and junk vehicles. One person's junk is another's treasure, or so the saying goes. But where do we draw the line when it comes to public displays of those so-called treasures?

Vermont Edition listens back to a show first broadcast in 2015 that took on one of the issues that can cause so much tension within a town: the accumulation of items in someone's yard.

Joining the original 2015 discussion were:

Karen Horn, director of public policy and advocacy for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns

Marc Roy, at the time, environmental program manager with the Agency of Natural Resources

Heidi Britch-Valenta, at the time, Highgate's town and zoning administrator

Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley

Broadcast on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.