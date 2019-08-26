Related Program: 
Junk, Junkyards & Junky Yards: Recycling The 'Vermont Edition' Junk Show

By & 30 seconds ago
  • An old rusty car falls apart under a dilapidated garage.
    Why do people accumulate lumber, old cars and other items in their yards? "Vermont Edition" hears the reasons why, and the ordinances involved when one person's collection of useful stuff is another's pile of useless junk.
    Christopher Windus / Unsplash

The Pownal select board met this month to discuss a proposed junk ordinance to regulate salvage yards, waste disposal and junk vehicles. One person's junk is another's treasure, or so the saying goes. But where do we draw the line when it comes to public displays of those so-called treasures?

Vermont Edition listens back to a show first broadcast in 2015 that took on one of the issues that can cause so much tension within a town: the accumulation of items in someone's yard.

Joining the original 2015 discussion were:

  • Karen Horn, director of public policy and advocacy for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns
  • Marc Roy, at the time, environmental program manager with the Agency of Natural Resources
  • Heidi Britch-Valenta, at the time, Highgate's town and zoning administrator
  • Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley

Broadcast on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

