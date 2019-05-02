Keene Chorale Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Neglected Bernstein Masterpiece

Keene Chorale's Music Director, Cailin Marcel Manson on Bernstein's "Mass."

New Hampshire's Keene Chorale celebrates their 40th Anniversary this year. Director Cailin Marcel Manson has chosen an ambitious work to mark the occasion: Leonard Bernstein's 1970 oratorio, "Mass."

Coming in at just under two hours, the piece is a tour de force for chorus, yet rarely performed. As the world celebrates the Bernstein centenary, Marcel Manson walks us through the challenges and rewards of programming this neglected masterpiece.

The performance of Leonard Bernstein's "Mass" takes place Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2pm at Keene State College's Redfern Arts Center. More information can be found at the Keene Chorale website.